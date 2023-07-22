The Open Championship is underway, and Louis Oosthuizen is currently in 89th place with a score of +3.

Louis Oosthuizen is currently competing at The Open Championship this week.

Louis Oosthuizen Insights

Oosthuizen has finished under par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Oosthuizen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Oosthuizen has had an average finish of 75th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Oosthuizen has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 89 +3 74 0 1 0 0 $0

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Oosthuizen's previous 11 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 28th.

Oosthuizen has made the cut seven times in his previous 11 entries in this event.

Oosthuizen finished 89th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-71 course measures 7,383 yards this week, 354 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Oosthuizen will take to the 7,383-yard course this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,424 yards during the past year.

Oosthuizen's Last Time Out

Oosthuizen was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Oosthuizen was better than just 31% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Oosthuizen fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Oosthuizen did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.5).

Oosthuizen carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that most recent competition, Oosthuizen's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Oosthuizen finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.8 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Oosthuizen finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Oosthuizen Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Oosthuizen's performance prior to the 2023 The Open Championship.

