Robbie Grossman -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .225 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

In 58.0% of his games this season (40 of 69), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.4% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 29 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .237 AVG .213 .311 OBP .290 .368 SLG .361 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 32/14 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings