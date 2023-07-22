The Los Angeles Sparks (7-14) will lean on Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in WNBA, 19.8 points per game) to help them beat Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (12-9) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sparks matchup.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX

Twitter and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Wings are 11-9-0 ATS this season.

The Sparks have compiled a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Los Angeles has covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Wings games have hit the over eight out of 20 times this season.

A total of 10 Sparks games this year have gone over the point total.

