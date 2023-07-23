In the opening round of Group G matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 23 at 1:00 AM ET, Sweden will face South Africa.

Sportsbooks have given Sweden odds of -1121 to win this match, and South Africa is at +2450 (with the draw at +883). The over/under for this match is 3 goals, with the over at +115 and the under at -156.

Sweden vs. South Africa Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 AM ET

1:00 AM ET Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Westpac Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 3

3 Sweden Moneyline: -1121

-1121 South Africa Moneyline: +2450

Sweden Last World Cup Performance

Sweden was defeated by England in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1. Kosovare Asllani led her squad at the 2019 World Cup, scoring three goals and adding one assist). Also in 2019, Stina Blackstenius had two goals and one assist.

South Africa Last World Cup Performance

After earning zero points in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup (0-0-3 record), South Africa was knocked out of contention. Thembi Kgatlana scored a team-leading one goal in the tournament.

Sweden vs. South Africa Recent Performance

Sweden was 7-2-2 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 23 goals and conceding 13. This year, its record is 1-2-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (seven goals scored, five allowed).

In its last matchup with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant -- against Norway on April 11 -- Sweden drew 3-3.

South Africa's record in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup went 3-0-4, and its goal differential was -13 in those games.

In its most recent game with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team -- against Australia on October 8, 2022 -- South Africa lost 4-1.

Sweden Roster

Name Age Number Club Zecira Musovic 27 1 Chelsea FC (England) Jonna Andersson 30 2 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Linda Sembrant 36 3 Juventus Turin (Italy) Hanna Lundkvist 21 4 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Anna Sandberg 20 5 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Magdalena Eriksson 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Madelen Janogy 27 7 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Lina Hurtig 27 8 Arsenal WFC (England) Kosovare Asllani 33 9 AC Milan (Italy) Sofia Jakobsson 33 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Stina Blackstenius 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Jennifer Falk 30 12 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Amanda Ilestedt 30 13 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Nathalie Bjorn 26 14 Everton FC (England) Rebecka Blomqvist 25 15 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Filippa Angeldal 26 16 Manchester City WFC (England) Caroline Seger 38 17 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Fridolina Rolfo 29 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Johanna Kaneryd 26 19 Chelsea FC (England) Hanna Bennison 20 20 Everton FC (England) Tove Enblom 28 21 KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden) Olivia Schough 32 22 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Elin Rubensson 30 23 BK Hacken FF (Sweden)

South Africa Roster

Name Age Number Club Kaylin Swart 28 1 JVW FC (South Africa) Lebogang Ramalepe 31 2 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Bongeka Gamede 24 3 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Noko Matlou 37 4 SD Eibar (Spain) Fikile Magama 21 5 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Noxolo Cesane - 6 - Karabo Dhlamini 21 7 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Hildah Magaia 28 8 Sejong Sportstoto WFC (South Korea) Gabriela Salgado - 9 JVW FC (South Africa) Linda Motlhalo 25 10 Glasgow City LFC (Scotland) Thembi Kgatlana 27 11 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Jermaine Seoposenwe 29 12 FC Juarez (Mexico) Bambanani Mbane 33 13 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Tiisetso Makhubela 26 14 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Refiloe Jane 30 15 Sassuolo Calcio (Italy) Andile Dlamini 30 16 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Melinda Kgadiete 30 17 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Sibulele Holweni 22 18 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Kholosa Biyana 28 19 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Robyn Moodaly 29 20 JVW FC (South Africa) Kebotseng Moletsane 28 21 - Nomvula Kgoale - 22 - Wendy Shongwe 20 23 -

