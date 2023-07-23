Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .294 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (48 of 76), with more than one hit 24 times (31.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 76), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has driven home a run in 23 games this year (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 32 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|32
|.321
|AVG
|.264
|.375
|OBP
|.290
|.586
|SLG
|.424
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Sheehan (3-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
