Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Josh Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .209 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 15 of 46 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|.176
|AVG
|.237
|.311
|OBP
|.366
|.255
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|4
|18/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
