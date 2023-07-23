On Sunday, Nate Lowe (batting .417 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .283 with 53 walks and 64 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 60th in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last outings.

Lowe has had a hit in 75 of 98 games this season (76.5%), including multiple hits 27 times (27.6%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (11.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 38 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 46 .305 AVG .259 .390 OBP .352 .520 SLG .373 24 XBH 16 9 HR 2 35 RBI 17 50/27 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings