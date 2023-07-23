Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) will be eyeing a series sweep when they face off against the Texas Rangers (58-41) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-115). The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.84 ERA)

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 48-32 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Dodgers went 5-1 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 10-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -149 - 1st

