Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .223 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 70 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 29 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.233
|AVG
|.213
|.306
|OBP
|.290
|.362
|SLG
|.361
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|32/14
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.