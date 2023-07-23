Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023
On Sunday, Will Smith (.000 batting average in his past 10 games, with ) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has while hitting .000.
- In 36 games so far this season, Smith has no hits.
- He has not homered in his 36 games this season.
- Smith has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Dodgers are sending Sheehan (3-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
