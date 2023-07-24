Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 97 hits, batting .260 this season with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

In 62.2% of his games this season (61 of 98), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 44 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year (50 of 98), with two or more runs 18 times (18.4%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 45 .287 AVG .230 .363 OBP .303 .590 SLG .427 27 XBH 19 16 HR 8 48 RBI 32 50/20 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings