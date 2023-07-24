On Monday, Nate Lowe (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 110 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 57th in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.8% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 99), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this season (39.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (48.5%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .305 AVG .259 .391 OBP .352 .517 SLG .373 24 XBH 16 9 HR 2 36 RBI 17 51/28 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings