On Monday, July 24, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (59-41) visit Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (56-44) at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros -105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.31 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.46 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 39, or 60%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 39-26 (60%).

Texas has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+220)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -160 - 1st

