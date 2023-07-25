In the second round of Group A matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Norway (coming off a 1-0 defeat by New Zealand) faces Switzerland (off a 2-0 win over the Philippines) at 4:00 AM ET on Tuesday, July 25.

Switzerland is +258 to win and take all three points, while Norway is +111 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +224. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this game.

Norway vs. Switzerland Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET Location: Hamilton, New Zealand

Hamilton, New Zealand Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

FMG Stadium Waikato TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Norway Moneyline: +111

+111 Switzerland Moneyline: +258

Norway vs. Switzerland World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams average two goals per match combined, 0.5 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this game's over/under.

Norway has been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and lost.

Norway has played as a moneyline favorite of +111 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they lost.

Switzerland is an underdog for the first time this tournament.

Switzerland has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +258 moneyline set for this game.

Switzerland World Cup Stats

Seraina Piubel has tallied one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup (one game).

Ramona Bachmann has totaled one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup.

Norway vs. Switzerland Recent Performance

So far this year, Norway is 0-2-3 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -5. In 2022, it went 4-1-5 in such matches (-8 goal differential).

Norway lost its last contest by a final score of 1-0 against New Zealand on July 20. The teams both took eight shots in the contest.

Norway failed to score, but Emilie Haavi led the team with two shots.

Switzerland was 0-1-5 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring five goals and conceding 21. This year, its record is 1-3-0 against fellow World Cup squads (five goals scored, three conceded).

On July 21 in its last outing, Switzerland earned a 2-0 victory over the Philippines, while registering 18 more shots than the Philippines.

Piubel and Bachmann both recorded a goal for Switzerland.

Norway Roster

Name Age Number Club Cecilie Fiskerstrand 27 1 Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway) Anja Sonstevold 31 2 Inter Milano (Italy) Sara Horte 22 3 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Tuva Hansen 25 4 Bayern Munich (Germany) Guro Bergsvand 29 5 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Maren Mjelde 33 6 Chelsea FC (England) Ingrid Syrstad Engen 25 7 FC Barcelona (Spain) Vilde Boe Risa 28 8 Manchester United WFC (England) Karina Saevik 27 9 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Caroline Graham Hansen 28 10 - Guro Reiten 28 11 Chelsea FC (England) Guro Pettersen 31 12 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Thea Bjelde 23 13 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Ada Hegerberg 28 14 Olympique Lyon (France) Amalie Eikeland 27 15 Reading FC Women (England) Mathilde Harviken 21 16 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Julie Blakstad 21 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Frida Maanum 24 18 Arsenal WFC (England) Marit Bratberg Lund 25 19 SK Brann (Norway) Emilie Haavi 31 20 AS Roma (Italy) Anna Josendal 22 21 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Sophie Roman Haug 24 22 AS Roma (Italy) Aurora Mikalsen 27 23 SK Brann (Norway)

Switzerland Roster

Name Age Number Club Gaelle Thalmann 37 1 Real Betis Seville (Spain) Julia Stierli 26 2 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Lara Marti 23 3 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Laura Felber 21 4 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Noelle Maritz 27 5 Arsenal WFC (England) Geraldine Reuteler 24 6 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Amira Arfaoui 23 7 - Nadine Riesen 23 8 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic 32 9 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ramona Bachmann 32 10 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Coumba Sow 28 11 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Livia Peng 21 12 Levante UD (Spain) Lia Walti 30 13 Arsenal WFC (England) Marion Rey 24 14 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Luana Buhler 27 15 TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Sandrine Mauron 26 16 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Seraina Piubel 23 17 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Viola Calligaris 27 18 Levante UD (Spain) Eseosa Aigbogun 30 19 Paris FC (France) Fabienne Humm 36 20 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Seraina Friedli 30 21 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Meriame Terchoun 27 22 Dijon FCO (France) Alisha Lehmann 24 23 Aston Villa WFC (England)

