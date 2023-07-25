Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .275.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 73.5% of his 98 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.6% of them.
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (17.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (35 of 98), with two or more RBI 17 times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 42 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.267
|AVG
|.282
|.340
|OBP
|.312
|.455
|SLG
|.523
|18
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|30
|66/19
|K/BB
|56/8
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- France (5-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
