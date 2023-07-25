On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Lowe is batting .438 with one homer during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

In 77.0% of his games this year (77 of 100), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 100), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (40.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (12.0%).

He has scored in 49 games this season (49.0%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .305 AVG .261 .391 OBP .358 .517 SLG .372 24 XBH 16 9 HR 2 36 RBI 18 51/28 K/BB 44/28 0 SB 0

