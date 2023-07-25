Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (57-44) and Texas Rangers (59-42) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Astros will look to J.P. France (5-3) against the Rangers and Yerry Rodriguez.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have won in 16, or 53.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a mark of 5-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (589 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule