Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against J.P. France, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 139 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

Texas has scored the most runs (589) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Texas averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Yerry Rodriguez to the mound for his first start this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 11 times this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Rays W 5-1 Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers L 11-5 Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers L 16-3 Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Cody Bradford J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning - 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Joe Musgrove 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Jon Gray Yu Darvish 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Lance Lynn

