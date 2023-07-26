Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 98 hits, batting .260 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 62.6% of his 99 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (21 of 99), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 44 games this year (44.4%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (21.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (50.5%), including 18 multi-run games (18.2%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.287
|AVG
|.231
|.363
|OBP
|.302
|.590
|SLG
|.423
|27
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|48
|RBI
|32
|50/20
|K/BB
|56/20
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.72 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez (8-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.94 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.94), 15th in WHIP (1.095), and 17th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
