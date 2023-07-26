On Wednesday, Ezequiel Duran (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .292 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (50 of 79), with more than one hit 25 times (31.6%).

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (24 of 79), with more than one RBI 12 times (15.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.8% of his games this season (33 of 79), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 34 .326 AVG .256 .378 OBP .286 .590 SLG .406 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 35/2 1 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings