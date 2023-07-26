The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .284 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Heim has gotten a hit in 63 of 88 games this season (71.6%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (29.5%).

In 15.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had an RBI in 39 games this year (44.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (19.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 37 of 88 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .275 AVG .295 .332 OBP .353 .550 SLG .417 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 35/14 K/BB 26/14 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings