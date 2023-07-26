MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, July 26
There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Atlanta Braves taking on the Boston Red Sox.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Washington Nationals (42-59) host the Colorado Rockies (40-61)
The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)
|WSH Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+115
|9.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (62-42) take on the Miami Marlins (54-48)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.264 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.375 AVG, 3 HR, 49 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+139
|7.5
The Cleveland Guardians (50-51) take on the Kansas City Royals (29-74)
The Royals will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 57 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.253 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-200
|+167
|10.5
The Minnesota Twins (54-49) take on the Seattle Mariners (51-50)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|8
The Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) face the Cincinnati Reds (56-47)
The Reds will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+121
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (45-57)
The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-158
|+134
|8.5
The San Diego Padres (49-53) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-57)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 20 HR, 61 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.235 AVG, 11 HR, 52 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-211
|+175
|8.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42) host the Toronto Blue Jays (56-46)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.331 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+117
|10
The Philadelphia Phillies (54-47) face the Baltimore Orioles (62-39)
The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.300 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|9
The Detroit Tigers (46-55) host the Los Angeles Angels (52-49)
The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.299 AVG, 36 HR, 77 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|8.5
The New York Yankees (53-48) take on the New York Mets (47-53)
The Mets will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 16 HR, 43 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.231 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-153
|+130
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (54-47) face the Atlanta Braves (64-35)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+136
|9.5
The Houston Astros (58-44) take on the Texas Rangers (59-43)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.305 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.275 AVG, 14 HR, 61 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-177
|+149
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (41-61) play host to the Chicago Cubs (49-51)
The Cubs will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 7 HR, 55 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+101
|9
The San Francisco Giants (55-47) play the Oakland Athletics (28-75)
The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-182
|+155
|-
