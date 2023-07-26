Wednesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (58-44) matching up with the Texas Rangers (59-43) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (8-6) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (6-6).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have been victorious in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.8 runs per game (592 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule