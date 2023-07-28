Brad Miller Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brad Miller is available when the Texas Rangers battle Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 24, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.
Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brad Miller At The Plate
- Miller has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .226.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (44.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this season (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.286
|AVG
|.160
|.429
|OBP
|.241
|.464
|SLG
|.240
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/7
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Musgrove (9-3) to make his 17th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
