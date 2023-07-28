Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks while batting .273.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- In 17.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (35 of 100), with two or more RBI 17 times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year (42 of 100), with two or more runs 19 times (19.0%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.267
|AVG
|.279
|.340
|OBP
|.308
|.455
|SLG
|.510
|18
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|30
|66/19
|K/BB
|59/8
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Musgrove will aim to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.25, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
