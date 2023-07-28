After bowing out in the round of 64 of the Wimbledon in his previous tournament (eliminated by Marton Fucsovics), Marcos Giron will begin the Citi Open versus Radu Albot (in the round of 64). Giron's odds are +4000 to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Giron at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Giron's Next Match

In his opener at the Citi Open, Giron will face Albot on Monday, July 31 at 3:55 PM ET in the round of 64.

Giron is listed at -250 to win his next matchup against Albot.

Giron Stats

Giron came up short in his most recent match, 6-7, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 versus Fucsovics in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on July 6, 2023.

In 27 tournaments over the past year, Giron has yet to win a title, and his record is 29-27.

Giron has a match record of 19-17 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Giron has played 24.4 games per match in his 56 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Giron has averaged 23.7 games.

Giron has won 22.0% of his return games and 78.2% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has been victorious in 19.7% of his return games and 77.7% of his service games.

