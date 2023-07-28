Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .255 with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Garver enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .357 with one homer.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 33 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (9.1%).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|12
|.239
|AVG
|.282
|.299
|OBP
|.404
|.423
|SLG
|.462
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|7/8
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (9-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 3.25 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
