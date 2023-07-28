Dane Dunning takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Friday at PETCO Park against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

Fueled by 381 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .464 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

Texas has scored the most runs (605) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers get on base at a .343 clip, best in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Texas averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.237 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dunning (8-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Dunning has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has made 22 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Dodgers L 16-3 Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Nathan Eovaldi Yu Darvish 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Lance Lynn 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Dane Dunning Lucas Giolito

