Joe Musgrove will toe the rubber for the San Diego Padres (49-54) on Friday, July 28 versus the Texas Rangers (60-43), who will counter with Dane Dunning. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Padres are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+135). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (9-3, 3.25 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-3, 3.26 ERA)

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 39, or 52%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have gone 16-18 (winning 47.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 17 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL West -130 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.