The Dallas Wings (13-10) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Mystics (12-11) at College Park Center on Friday, July 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Wings lost 88-83 to the Sun on Tuesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6.0 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally leads her team in rebounds per contest (9.3), and also puts up 17.7 points and 3.7 assists. Defensively, she puts up 1.5 steals (seventh in the WNBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard puts up 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Crystal Dangerfield is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Teaira McCowan puts up 11.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -8.5 164.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.