Sweden will face Italy, in the middle round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 29 at 3:30 AM ET in Wellington, New Zealand.

This game will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Italy

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Sweden Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away South Africa July 23 W 2-1 Home Italy July 29 - Home Argentina August 2 - Away

Sweden's Recent Performance

Sweden won on July 23 over South Africa by a final score of 2-1. The victorious Sweden side took six more shots in the contest, 16 to 10.

Sweden was led by Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfo, who scored their team's two goals versus .

In one Women's World Cup appearance for Sweden, Johanna Kaneryd has not score a goal but has one assist (first in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

So far in one Women's World Cup game, Rolfo has tallied one goal.

Kosovare Asllani has not scored but has one assist during Women's World Cup matches.

Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Zecira Musovic #1

Jonna Andersson #2

Linda Sembrant #3

Hanna Lundkvist #4

Stina Lennartsson #4

Anna Sandberg #5

Magdalena Eriksson #6

Madelen Janogy #7

Lina Hurtig #8

Kosovare Asllani #9

Sofia Jakobsson #10

Stina Blackstenius #11

Jennifer Falk #12

Amanda Ilestedt #13

Nathalie Bjorn #14

Rebecka Blomqvist #15

Filippa Angeldal #16

Caroline Seger #17

Fridolina Rolfo #18

Johanna Kaneryd #19

Hanna Bennison #20

Tove Enblom #21

Olivia Schough #22

Elin Rubensson #23

Italy Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Argentina July 24 W 1-0 Home Sweden July 29 - Away South Africa August 2 - Away

Italy's Recent Performance

In its most recent match on July 24, Italy defeated Argentina 1-0. Italy outshot Argentina 12 to six.

Cristiana Girelli recorded her team's only goal in the game.

In one Women's World Cup match for Italy, Girelli has one goal (fifth in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Lisa Boattin has not scored, but does have one assist for Italy in Women's World Cup.

Italy's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster