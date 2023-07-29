Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .287 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (30.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 81), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.6% of his games this year, Duran has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.326
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.280
|.590
|SLG
|.387
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|40/3
|1
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Darvish (7-7) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.80, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
