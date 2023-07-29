On Saturday, Josh Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .212 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 40.8% of his 49 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.2% of them.
  • He has homered in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In six games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with two or more runs five times (10.2%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 22
.170 AVG .246
.313 OBP .364
.245 SLG .431
2 XBH 6
1 HR 3
2 RBI 5
19/8 K/BB 20/7
0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 4.80 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
