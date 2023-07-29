The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 104 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.7% of them.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (14.4%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has driven in a run in 44 games this year (42.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 62 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .277 AVG .277 .341 OBP .347 .450 SLG .455 23 XBH 21 7 HR 8 28 RBI 36 26/23 K/BB 38/22 5 SB 4

