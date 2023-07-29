On Saturday, Nate Lowe (batting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 115 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Lowe is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

In 77.7% of his games this year (80 of 103), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (27.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 41 games this season (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 50 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .305 AVG .269 .391 OBP .375 .517 SLG .391 24 XBH 17 9 HR 3 36 RBI 21 51/28 K/BB 45/33 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings