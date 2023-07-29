Saturday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (50-54) against the Texas Rangers (60-44) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on July 29.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (7-7, 4.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Martin Perez (8-3, 4.91 ERA).

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Rangers contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (51.5%) in those games.

This season, Texas has been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (606 total).

The Rangers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.23) in the majors this season.

