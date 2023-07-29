Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will look to get to Martin Perez when he starts for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at PETCO Park.

The Rangers have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Padres (-160). A 9-run total has been set for this contest.

Rangers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -160 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Rangers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (51.5%) in those contests.

Texas is 4-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of its 103 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 8-2-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 26-24 27-15 33-28 42-33 18-10

