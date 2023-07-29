Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres square off against Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PETCO Park.

Rangers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 144 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Texas is second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .274 team batting average.

No team has scored more than the 606 runs Texas has this season.

No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.

The Rangers rank 13th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Texas averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.243 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez (8-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Nathan Eovaldi Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Lance Lynn 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Dane Dunning Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home - -

