Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 101 hits, batting .259 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 15th in slugging.
- Garcia is batting .222 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 65 of 102 games this year (63.7%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (23.5%).
- He has homered in 22 games this season (21.6%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 45 games this year (44.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (21.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (51 of 102), with two or more runs 18 times (17.6%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.287
|AVG
|.231
|.363
|OBP
|.298
|.590
|SLG
|.426
|27
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|9
|48
|RBI
|36
|50/20
|K/BB
|61/20
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6).
