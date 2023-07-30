Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 54th in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 105 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (14.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven in a run in 44 games this year (41.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 59.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.3%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.277
|AVG
|.273
|.341
|OBP
|.346
|.450
|SLG
|.449
|23
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|36
|26/23
|K/BB
|39/23
|5
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6).
