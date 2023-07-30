The San Diego Padres (51-54), who are going for the series sweep, will match up with the Texas Rangers (60-45) on Sunday, July 30 at PETCO Park, with Blake Snell starting for the Padres and Cody Bradford taking the mound for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +165. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (7-8, 2.68 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (2-1, 4.62 ERA)

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 41 (53.2%) of those contests.

The Padres have gone 10-8 (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 5-4 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (50%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Rangers this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Sam Huff 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Josh Jung 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+275)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd

