The Texas Rangers and Sam Huff, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Sam Huff At The Plate

Huff is hitting .158 with a home run and two walks.

Huff has a base hit in three of 10 games played this season (30.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Huff has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .167 AVG .154 .286 OBP .214 .167 SLG .385 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings