Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Leody Taveras, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .278.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Taveras is batting .238 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 91), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year (36 of 91), with two or more runs 11 times (12.1%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.279
|AVG
|.277
|.319
|OBP
|.323
|.481
|SLG
|.412
|15
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|23
|37/8
|K/BB
|37/13
|6
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will look to Scholtens (1-3) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
