On Tuesday, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (60-46) host the Chicago White Sox (43-64) at Globe Life Field. Andrew Heaney will get the ball for the Rangers, while Jesse Scholtens will take the hill for the White Sox.

The White Sox have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-210). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (7-6, 4.62 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-3, 3.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Rangers' game against the White Sox but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-210) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to beat the White Sox with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.76.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 66 times and won 39, or 59.1%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 8-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

Texas has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 1-2 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 23, or 33.8%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+225) Adolis García 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (-105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.