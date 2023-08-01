Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) versus the New York Yankees (55-51) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (11-6) for the Rays and Carlos Rodon (1-3) for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 57 out of the 87 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Tampa Bay has won 57 of its 87 games, or 65.5%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 566 total runs this season.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (458 total runs).

The Yankees have the ninth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 26 Marlins L 7-1 Zach Eflin vs Sandy Alcantara July 28 @ Astros W 4-3 Shane McClanahan vs Cristian Javier July 29 @ Astros L 17-4 Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown July 30 @ Astros W 8-2 Zack Littell vs Brandon Bielak July 31 @ Yankees W 5-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito August 1 @ Yankees - Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón August 2 @ Yankees - Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole August 4 @ Tigers - Zack Littell vs Michael Lorenzen August 5 @ Tigers - Aaron Civale vs Reese Olson August 6 @ Tigers - Tyler Glasnow vs Tarik Skubal August 8 Cardinals - Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas

Yankees Schedule