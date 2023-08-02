Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 146 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .457.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .271 batting average.

Texas has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (611 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.242).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Dunning has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in a game 14 times this year entering this matchup.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Martín Pérez Edward Cabrera 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk

