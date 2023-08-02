The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Luis Robert and others in this matchup.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (8-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Dunning has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), 24th in WHIP (1.187), and 58th in K/9 (5.7).

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 28 5.0 5 3 3 4 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 3.0 7 5 5 1 2 vs. Rays Jul. 17 7.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 9 5.2 7 4 4 4 2 at Red Sox Jul. 4 6.0 6 1 1 4 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 123 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .277/.344/.448 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 1 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 103 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .259/.332/.511 slash line on the season.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .212 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 108 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .267/.320/.553 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 92 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI.

He has a .248/.318/.426 slash line on the year.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1

