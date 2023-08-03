Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Gleyber Torres and others in the Houston Astros-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (7-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 20 starts this season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jul. 28 6.0 3 3 3 9 2 at Athletics Jul. 22 5.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Angels Jul. 16 5.0 4 3 3 7 2 at Rangers Jul. 3 4.1 9 8 8 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 4.0 8 6 6 1 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cristian Javier's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 117 hits with 27 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .300/.378/.508 slash line on the season.

Tucker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles and five RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 105 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .253/.349/.427 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 105 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .260/.322/.428 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has collected 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .295/.415/.663 slash line so far this year.

Judge brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.