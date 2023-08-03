Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Touki Toussaint) at 2:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the White Sox.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .272 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Jung has had a hit in 75 of 105 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (30.5%).
- He has gone deep in 18 games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (41.9%), including 19 multi-run games (18.1%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.276
|.341
|OBP
|.304
|.470
|SLG
|.502
|20
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|30
|68/19
|K/BB
|63/8
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .182 batting average against him.
