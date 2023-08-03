Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the White Sox.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .217 with four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 21 of 51 games this year (41.2%), including four multi-hit games (7.8%).

He has homered in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 17 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .170 AVG .254 .323 OBP .375 .245 SLG .433 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 2 RBI 5 19/9 K/BB 20/8 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings